Walker teaches a class in the Ready and Resilient Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Officials say Soldiers, family members and civilian employees can take advantage of free trainings to improve their day-to-day performance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 16:15 Photo ID: 6551920 VIRIN: 210311-A-BB164-0004 Resolution: 5003x2076 Size: 1.29 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, R2 Center suicide intervention [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.