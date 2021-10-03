R2 Center suicide intervention

Walker teaches a class in the Ready and Resilient Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Officials say Soldiers, family members and civilian employees can take advantage of free trainings to improve their day-to-day performance.
Ready and Resilient Center teaches skills to achieve ‘performance’ when it matters most
