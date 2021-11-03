Jon Walker, a Master Resiliency Trainer performance expert, engages in an exercise designed to help build coping and mental skills at the Ready and Resilient Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6551915
|VIRIN:
|210311-A-BB164-0001
|Resolution:
|5194x3479
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready and Resilient Center training [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready and Resilient Center teaches skills to achieve ‘performance’ when it matters most
LEAVE A COMMENT