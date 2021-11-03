Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready and Resilient Center training

    Ready and Resilient Center training

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Jennifer DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Jon Walker, a Master Resiliency Trainer performance expert, engages in an exercise designed to help build coping and mental skills at the Ready and Resilient Center.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 16:15
    This work, Ready and Resilient Center training, by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ready and Resilient Center teaches skills to achieve &lsquo;performance&rsquo; when it matters most

    suicide prevention
    performance
    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    resiliency
    readiness

