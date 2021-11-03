MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Air National Guard Instructor Certification Program take a class photo with their instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center campus, March 11, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. The students graduate on Friday, March 12. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 14:36
|Photo ID:
|6551652
|VIRIN:
|210311-Z-SM234-001
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Instructor Certification Course, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT