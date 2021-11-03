Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Instructor Certification Course

    Instructor Certification Course

    TN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Air National Guard Instructor Certification Program take a class photo with their instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center campus, March 11, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. The students graduate on Friday, March 12. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 14:36
    Photo ID: 6551652
    VIRIN: 210311-Z-SM234-001
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructor Certification Course, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    instructors
    ANG
    TEC
    USAF
    ICP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT