Prepping the base for spring! Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s maintenance personnel, Jim Sherman (left) and Glenn Hart, change out the basketball court backboard on Fort Story.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 13:27
|Photo ID:
|6551538
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-GR089-004
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|121.76 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JEBLCFS MWR Maintenance Team, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT