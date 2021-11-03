Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEBLCFS MWR Maintenance Team

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Prepping the base for spring! Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s maintenance personnel, Jim Sherman (left) and Glenn Hart, change out the basketball court backboard on Fort Story.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    TAGS

    Fort Story
    MWR
    JEBLCFS

