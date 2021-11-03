A graphic highlighting the 2020 Team Kirtland awards winners at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 11:54
|Photo ID:
|6551358
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-AR051-1001
|Resolution:
|4187x2809
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Kirtland 2020 Annual Awards Winners, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT