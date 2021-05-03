Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP hosts spouses for familiarization tour

    ITALY

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Military and civilian leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) hosted a dozen of the command's spouses for a tour of NAVSUP's work areas March 5, 2021 at Naval Air Station Sigonella (NASSIG), Italy. Work areas visited during the tour were the fuels and hazardous materials management facilities, the logistics support and fleet mail centers, customs clearance and personal property and shipping offices. (U.S. Navy photos by LS2 Lyle Nembhard/released)

