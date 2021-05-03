Military and civilian leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) hosted a dozen of the command's spouses for a tour of NAVSUP's work areas March 5, 2021 at Naval Air Station Sigonella (NASSIG), Italy. Work areas visited during the tour were the fuels and hazardous materials management facilities, the logistics support and fleet mail centers, customs clearance and personal property and shipping offices. (U.S. Navy photos by LS2 Lyle Nembhard/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 08:19 Photo ID: 6551028 VIRIN: 210305-F-N1901-0001 Resolution: 1275x1650 Size: 677.5 KB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP hosts spouses for familiarization tour, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.