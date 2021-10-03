Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Blackhawks rest under snow

    KFOR Blackhawks rest under snow

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Snow covers a UH-60 Blackhawk at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 10, 2021. The aviation task force assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conducts regular maintenance checks on aircraft to ensure they’re safe to fly. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Blackhawks rest under snow [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Blackhawk
    KFOR
    Snow
    Army Aviation
    Regional Command-East

