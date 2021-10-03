KFOR Blackhawks rest under snow

Snow covers a UH-60 Blackhawk at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 10, 2021. The aviation task force assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conducts regular maintenance checks on aircraft to ensure they’re safe to fly. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
