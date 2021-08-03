Mascia Luschi works at Camp Darby’s Transportation Motor Pool, but since she was a little girl she felt the strong desire to help people facing difficulties. Her long lasting collaboration with Italian National Civil Protection brought her far from home several times in support of needy people.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6551004
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-BD101-201
|Resolution:
|975x839
|Size:
|202.09 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT