    Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Women's History Month

    ITALY

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Mascia Luschi works at Camp Darby’s Transportation Motor Pool, but since she was a little girl she felt the strong desire to help people facing difficulties. Her long lasting collaboration with Italian National Civil Protection brought her far from home several times in support of needy people.

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

