Mascia Luschi passes a vehicle dispatch wile working at her duty place at Camp Darby’s Transportation Motor Pool. Since she was a little girl she felt the strong desire to help people facing difficulties.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6551003
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-BD101-979
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|127.48 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT