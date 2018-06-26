Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOA BLC Graduation [Image 1 of 3]

    NCOA BLC Graduation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.26.2018

    Photo by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Students from the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Basic Leader
    Course (BLC) graduated in a ceremony Mar. 4, 2021 at the Rose Barracks Theater in Vilseck, Germany. BLC is a month-long course that teaches the basic skills needed to lead small groups of Soldiers. The course is hard hitting and
    intensive to prepare Soldiers to advance to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army
    photo by Christoph Koppers)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2018
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6550994
    VIRIN: 210304-A-XV631-0018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NCOA BLC Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by Christoph Koppers

    graduation
    NCOA
    7ATC

