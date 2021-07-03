USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Anjuli WeeEng, from Long Beach, Calif., uses an alidade on a bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 7, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

