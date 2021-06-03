PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Rose Ramirez, from San Diego, mans the helm in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 6, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
