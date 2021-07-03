PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Daniel Reyes, from Naguabo, Puerto Rico, uses an alidade on a bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 7, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 05:26 Photo ID: 6550972 VIRIN: 210307-N-SS350-1005 Resolution: 4999x3571 Size: 1.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: NAGUABO, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.