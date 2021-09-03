Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Curtis Wilbur conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 8, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jacob Wagner, from Chehalis, Wash., reloads an M16 rifle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a live-fire exercise. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 04:58
    VIRIN: 210309-N-AJ005-1072
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    CTF 71

