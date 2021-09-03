EAST CHINA SEA (March 8, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jacob Wagner, from Chehalis, Wash., reloads an M16 rifle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a live-fire exercise. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 04:58
|Photo ID:
|6550961
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-AJ005-1072
|Resolution:
|5708x4151
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT