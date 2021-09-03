EAST CHINA SEA (March 8, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jacob Wagner, from Chehalis, Wash., reloads an M16 rifle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a live-fire exercise. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 04:58 Photo ID: 6550961 VIRIN: 210309-N-AJ005-1072 Resolution: 5708x4151 Size: 1.81 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.