210310-N-BB269-2006 WASHINGTON (March 10, 2021) A graphic illustration created for Women's History Month. The graphic shows a silhouette of a U.S. Navy Woman Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVE) walking into a multi-colored gradient that pictures a modern enlisted woman Sailor in dress whites. The gradient includes the colors white, gold, and purple––colors representative of the women's suffrage movement. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 23:42 Photo ID: 6550848 VIRIN: 210310-N-BB269-2006 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 823.39 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.