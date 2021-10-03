Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    Women's History Month

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210310-N-BB269-2006 WASHINGTON (March 10, 2021) A graphic illustration created for Women's History Month. The graphic shows a silhouette of a U.S. Navy Woman Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVE) walking into a multi-colored gradient that pictures a modern enlisted woman Sailor in dress whites. The gradient includes the colors white, gold, and purple––colors representative of the women's suffrage movement. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International Women's Day

