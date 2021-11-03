Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Great Tohoku Earthquake Flag Half-Masting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 11, 2021) Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Pauldaniels Manu, from Accra, Ghana, and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, half-masts the Japanese flag for the tenth anniversary of the Mar. 11, 2010 Great Tohoku earthquake and tsunami at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 11, 2021. It is among the worst natural disasters in modern Japanese history and resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people across 20 prefectures.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 23:38
    Photo ID: 6550847
    VIRIN: 210311-N-QY759-0014
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Great Tohoku Earthquake Flag Half-Masting, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    CFAO
    Tohoku earthquake
    3/11 earthquake

