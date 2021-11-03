CFAO Great Tohoku Earthquake Flag Half-Masting

KADENA, Japan (Mar. 11, 2021) Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Pauldaniels Manu, from Accra, Ghana, and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, half-masts the Japanese flag for the tenth anniversary of the Mar. 11, 2010 Great Tohoku earthquake and tsunami at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 11, 2021. It is among the worst natural disasters in modern Japanese history and resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people across 20 prefectures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

