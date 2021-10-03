Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Bravo Company Combat Conditioning Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 10, 2021. The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

