Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month: Team Tyndall

    Women's History Month: Team Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. “Claw” Pennell, 2nd Fighter Training Squadron chief of training, poses for a photo in front of a T-38 Talon on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 10, 2021. 1st Lt. Pennell agreed to participate in a Women’s History Month social media campaign for the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6550614
    VIRIN: 210310-F-DB615-1006
    Resolution: 7779x5433
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: Team Tyndall, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter Pilot
    ACC
    Women's History Month
    Team Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT