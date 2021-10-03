Women's History Month: Team Tyndall

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. “Claw” Pennell, 2nd Fighter Training Squadron chief of training, poses for a photo in front of a T-38 Talon on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 10, 2021. 1st Lt. Pennell agreed to participate in a Women’s History Month social media campaign for the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
