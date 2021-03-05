Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Air Wing-1 Departs NAFEC [Image 5 of 5]

    Training Air Wing-1 Departs NAFEC

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210305-N-AS200-1057 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators from Training Air Wing 1, stationed aboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, conducted mission-critical phase in undergraduate strike pilot training onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro March 5, 2021. The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 17:19
    Photo ID: 6550610
    VIRIN: 210305-N-AS200-1057
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

