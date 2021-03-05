Training Air Wing-1 Departs NAFEC

210305-N-AS200-1057 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators from Training Air Wing 1, stationed aboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, conducted mission-critical phase in undergraduate strike pilot training onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro March 5, 2021. The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

