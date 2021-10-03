The Coast Guard Cutter Dorado (WPB-87306) is shown before a decommissioning ceremony for the cutter, March 10, 2021 in Crescent City, California. The Dorado is being decommissioned after 23 years of service in the Coast Guard from 1999 to 2021. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6550602 VIRIN: 210310-G-G0211-002 Resolution: 240x320 Size: 17.28 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crescent City based Coast Guard cutter decommissioned after 23 years of service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.