Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Crescent City based Coast Guard cutter decommissioned after 23 years of service [Image 2 of 2]

    Crescent City based Coast Guard cutter decommissioned after 23 years of service

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard Cutter Dorado (WPB-87306) is shown before a decommissioning ceremony for the cutter, March 10, 2021 in Crescent City, California. The Dorado is being decommissioned after 23 years of service in the Coast Guard from 1999 to 2021. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6550602
    VIRIN: 210310-G-G0211-002
    Resolution: 240x320
    Size: 17.28 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crescent City based Coast Guard cutter decommissioned after 23 years of service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cresent City based Coast Guard cutter decommissioned after 23 years of service
    Crescent City based Coast Guard cutter decommissioned after 23 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    decommissioning
    Coast Guard
    California
    Crescent City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT