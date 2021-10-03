210310-N-QD512-2034 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 10, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Tra’Shaun Cooper, from Houston, signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, as it takes off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 10, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

Date Taken: 03.10.2021
This work, Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS