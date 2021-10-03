Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210310-N-QD512-1132 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 10, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Billy Richardson, assigned to the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, center, provides training on air-to-air mission planning in the combat information center (CIC) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 10, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

