Coast Guard Cutter Albacore decommissioned in Panama City

Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Graybill, the final officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Albacore (WPB-87309), holds the National Ensign that was flown on the cutter while Capt. Ladonn Allen, commander of Coast Guard Sector Mobile, watches the transfer of the flag during a cutter decommissioning ceremony March 10, 2021 held in Panama City, Florida. The cutter Albacore served as a search and rescue, and law enforcement platform for 22 years of service in the Coast Guard from 1999 to 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

