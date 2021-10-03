Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Albacore decommissioned in Panama City [Image 3 of 9]

    Coast Guard Cutter Albacore decommissioned in Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Albacore (WPB-87309) crew held a decommisioning ceremony for the cutter March 10, 2021 in Panama City, Florida. The cutter Albacore served as a search and rescue, and law enforcement platform for 22 years of service in the Coast Guard from 1999 to 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 14:28
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

