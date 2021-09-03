Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Mountain Division Soldier writes about early equal rights pioneer to win Fort Drum BOSS essay contest [Image 1 of 2]

    10th Mountain Division Soldier writes about early equal rights pioneer to win Fort Drum BOSS essay contest

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Sgt. Zachary Goodman, with 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, receives a challenge coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Munoz, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser, March 9 at the BOSS center. Goodman wrote the winning essay for the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program Black History Month writing competition. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 11:19
    Photo ID: 6550075
    VIRIN: 210309-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 1815x1638
    Size: 623.94 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldier writes about early equal rights pioneer to win Fort Drum BOSS essay contest [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division Soldier writes about early equal rights pioneer to win Fort Drum BOSS essay contest
    10th Mountain Division Soldier writes about early equal rights pioneer to win Fort Drum BOSS essay contest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th Mountain Division Soldier writes about early equal rights pioneer to win Fort Drum BOSS essay contest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Black History Month
    AMC
    Fort Drum BOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT