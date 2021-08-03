Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Soldiers celebrate International Women's Day with 5K run

    Fort Drum Soldiers celebrate International Women’s Day with 5K run

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    More than 50 runners toed the starting line outside Magrath Sports Complex, as the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program hosted a 5K run to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:57
    Photo ID: 6550038
    VIRIN: 210308-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 900.1 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, Fort Drum Soldiers celebrate International Women’s Day with 5K run [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    International Women's Day
    Fort Drum BOSS

