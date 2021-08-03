More than 50 runners toed the starting line outside Magrath Sports Complex, as the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program hosted a 5K run to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Drum Soldiers celebrate International Women's Day with 5K run
