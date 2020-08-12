Michigan Army National Guard scout snipers Spec. Josh Wilkerson, shooter, and Spec. Ben Serra, spotter, hone-in on a target during the 50th Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship in Barling, Arkansas in early December 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 10:03
|Photo ID:
|6550000
|VIRIN:
|201221-A-XD822-310
|Resolution:
|1080x816
|Size:
|89.33 KB
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Hometown:
|HOWELL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard, opportunities in adventure [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard, opportunities in adventure
LEAVE A COMMENT