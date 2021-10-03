Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22 Osprey refuels at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 14 of 15]

    MV-22 Osprey refuels at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

    QATAR

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands for refueling operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 2, 2021. Al Udeid AB Airmen partner with other branches and our coalition nations to ensure stability in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The MV-22 Osprey participated in the Air Forces Central Agile Combat Employment capstone event. The capstone event enhanced theater ACE competencies, validating operational capabilities and command and control while simultaneously strengthening joint and regional partnerships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Osprey refuels at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    MV-22

