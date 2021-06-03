PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sherri Taufetee, from Vallejo, Calif., left, and U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Naajee Thymes, from Newark, Delaware, signal an aircraft elevator to be lowered on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 6, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 04:01 Photo ID: 6549778 VIRIN: 210306-N-TL141-1173 Resolution: 5391x3594 Size: 940.59 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 13 of 13], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.