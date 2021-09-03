Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VERTREP Drill aboard USS Rafael Peralta

    VERTREP Drill aboard USS Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aronron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210309-N-VD554-0188 SAGAMIWAN BAY (March 9, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ameir Baksh (in red), from Bronx, N.Y., and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Dakota Coppy (in blue), from Detroit, prepare to attach a cargo pendant to an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during a vertical replenishment drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 01:44
    Location: AT SEA
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VERTREP Drill aboard USS Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aronron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    operations
    RAS
    helicopter
    Rafael Peralta
    HSM 51

