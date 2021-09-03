VERTREP Drill aboard USS Rafael Peralta

210309-N-VD554-0188 SAGAMIWAN BAY (March 9, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ameir Baksh (in red), from Bronx, N.Y., and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Dakota Coppy (in blue), from Detroit, prepare to attach a cargo pendant to an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during a vertical replenishment drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

