210309-N-VD554-0169 SAGAMIWAN BAY (March 9, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Dakota Coppy, from Detroit, and Seaman Yi Zhou, from Los Angeles, attach a cargo pendant to an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during a vertical replenishment drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6549734 VIRIN: 210309-N-VD554-0169 Resolution: 5667x4048 Size: 707.37 KB Location: AT SEA Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VERTREP Drill aboard USS Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aronron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.