(Left to right) Senior Airmen Chanel Morris and Sakenah Shank, Tech. Sgt. Kristin High and Staff Sgt. Kenyan Hudson, 8th Fighter Wing Airmen and Black Airman Cultural Committee members, pose for a photo during Black History Month Open Mic & Paint Therapy Night at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. The BACC hosted the event in honor of Black History Month, to celebrate the impact of Black Americans, past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 23:21 Photo ID: 6549678 VIRIN: 210226-F-SQ280-492 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.76 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Black History Month [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.