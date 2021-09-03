Lt. Cmdr. Mike Scheicher, a warfare tactics instructor assigned to the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, speaks to watch standers in the combat information center during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6549592 VIRIN: 210309-N-HI376-1010 Resolution: 4499x2999 Size: 997.51 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSMWDC WTI Trains Aboard John S. McCain, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.