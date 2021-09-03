Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSMWDC WTI Trains Aboard John S. McCain

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. Cmdr. Mike Scheicher, a warfare tactics instructor assigned to the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, speaks to watch standers in the combat information center during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, NSMWDC WTI Trains Aboard John S. McCain, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    warfare tactics instructor

