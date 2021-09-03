Lt. Cmdr. Mike Scheicher, a warfare tactics instructor assigned to the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, speaks to watch standers in the combat information center during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 20:51
|Photo ID:
|6549592
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-HI376-1010
|Resolution:
|4499x2999
|Size:
|997.51 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSMWDC WTI Trains Aboard John S. McCain, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
