A participant runs through colored chalk thrown by volunteers during the Nellis Air Force Assistance Fund 5k Color Run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2021. This year’s goal for Nellis is to raise $130,000 in support of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 20:21 Photo ID: 6549587 VIRIN: 210304-F-BN304-0357 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.36 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.