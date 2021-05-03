Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast [Image 5 of 6]

    Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A participant runs through colored chalk thrown by volunteers during the Nellis Air Force Assistance Fund 5k Color Run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2021. This year’s goal for Nellis is to raise $130,000 in support of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 20:21
    Photo ID: 6549587
    VIRIN: 210304-F-BN304-0357
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    Support
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    AFAF

