Participants run through base housing while participating in the Nellis Air Force Assistance Fund 5k Color Run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2021. This year’s goal for Nellis is to raise $130,000 in support of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 20:21
|Photo ID:
|6549586
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-BN304-0237
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast
LEAVE A COMMENT