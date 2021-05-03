Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast [Image 3 of 6]

    Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Aniya Mitchell, 99th Medical Group mental health technician, volunteers as a road guard to help protect the participants of the Nellis Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) 5k Color Run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2021. The AFAF was created to serve the Air and Space Force. It is an annual event that helps support several charities.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 20:21
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, Kicking off 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund with a blast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    Support
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    AFAF

