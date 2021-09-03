Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation [Image 17 of 17]

    U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldier assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 9, 2021, during Airborne 21 exercise. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S.- Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s' aircraft and 130 containment delivery system bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 19:52
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Area of Responsibility
    Joint Force
    Static line jump
    Lethality
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

