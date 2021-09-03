Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldier assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 9, 2021, during Airborne 21 exercise. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S.- Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s' aircraft and 130 containment delivery system bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6549563 VIRIN: 210309-F-PM645-1678 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 7.31 MB Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S.- Japan conducts historic airborne operation [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.