    MA1 Dakota Koziol and MA2 Ashlee Nelson meritorious advancement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (March 8, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ashlee Nelson, left, receives the insignia to reflect her new rate. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:19
    Photo ID: 6549410
    VIRIN: 210308-N-SN884-1009
    Resolution: 5161x3434
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA1 Dakota Koziol and MA2 Ashlee Nelson meritorious advancement [Image 13 of 13], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Master-at-Arms
    Meritorious Advancement
    U.S. Naval Observatory

