VP-46 COMREL at middle school

210304-N-VH871-1500 SIGONELLA, Italy (March 4, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class, assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, introduces himself to Italian middle schoolers as part of a community relations project, March 4, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

