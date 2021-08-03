Hotel Company Medical Screening

Rct. Jason G. Rodas with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his initial phone call home after arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 8, 2021. As recruits arrive to the depot in the future, they will enter a staging period of 14 days during which they will be medically screened, monitored, and provided classes to prepare and orient them to begin recruit training. All of this will occur before they step onto our iconic yellow footprints and make that memorable move toward earning the title Marine. Current planning and execution remain fluid as the situation continues to evolve. The health and well-being of our recruits, recruiting and training personnel, and their families remain our primary concerns. All recruits will be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to beginning recruit training. Rct. Rodas is from San Rafael, California, he was recruited out of RS San Francisco. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

