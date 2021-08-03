NAVWAR Holds Virtual Extremism Stand Down

210308-N-UN340-002 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 8, 2021) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, left, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), and NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope lead a reaffirmation of the oath of office for naval officers and Department of the Navy civilians during a DoD-mandated extremism stand down, presented virtually from NAVWAR’s Old Town San Diego complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

