Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVWAR Holds Virtual Extremism Stand Down

    NAVWAR Holds Virtual Extremism Stand Down

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210308-N-UN340-002 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 8, 2021) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, left, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), and NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope lead a reaffirmation of the oath of office for naval officers and Department of the Navy civilians during a DoD-mandated extremism stand down, presented virtually from NAVWAR’s Old Town San Diego complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 11:12
    Photo ID: 6548825
    VIRIN: 210308-N-UN340-002
    Resolution: 3750x2550
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Holds Virtual Extremism Stand Down, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    stand down
    extremism
    U.S. Navy
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT