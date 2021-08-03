NAVWAR Holds Virtual Extremism Stand Down

210308-N-UN340-001 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 8, 2021) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) leadership triad from left, Commander, Rear Adm. Douglas Small; Command Master Chief Thor Forseth and Executive Director John Pope listen to a video message from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during a DoD-mandated extremism stand down, presented virtually from NAVWAR’s Old Town San Diego complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

