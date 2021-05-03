Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PRUCC Catches Rare COVID Complication [Image 3 of 3]

    PRUCC Catches Rare COVID Complication

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Jane Lee 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    5th grader Enoch Abisoye is all smiles at Martin Army Community Hospital after recovering from MIS-C, a rare COVID complication.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 11:13
    Photo ID: 6548813
    VIRIN: 210305-A-DA014-1006
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRUCC Catches Rare COVID Complication [Image 3 of 3], by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRUCC Catches Rare COVID Complication
    PRUCC Catches Rare COVID Complication
    PRUCC Catches Rare COVID Complication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PRUCC Catches Rare COVID Complication

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    MIS-C
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    BMACH
    COVID
    PRUCC
    Pediatric Respiratory Urgent Care Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT