    Unseen scars: Beyond the Blue

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Danielle Powell, 22nd Medical Group flight medical technician, poses for a photo Feb. 23, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Powell shared her story about her past abusive relationship and the resources that helped her to overcome that experience as part of McConnell’s Beyond the Blue initiative. Beyond the Blue focuses on taking steps to normalize conversations about mental health and help seeking behaviors. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 11:04
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unseen scars: Beyond the Blue, by A1C Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    domestic violence
    resiliency
    Beyond the Blue

