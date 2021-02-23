Unseen scars: Beyond the Blue

Staff Sgt. Danielle Powell, 22nd Medical Group flight medical technician, poses for a photo Feb. 23, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Powell shared her story about her past abusive relationship and the resources that helped her to overcome that experience as part of McConnell’s Beyond the Blue initiative. Beyond the Blue focuses on taking steps to normalize conversations about mental health and help seeking behaviors. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia)

