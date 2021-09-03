Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Porter [Image 11 of 16]

    USS Porter

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210309-N-BM428-0050 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2021) Sailors attach a metal sphere to a meteorological balloon on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) for ballistic missile defense calibration, March 9, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 11:06
    Photo ID: 6548749
    VIRIN: 210309-N-BM428-0050
    Resolution: 3594x5032
    Size: 677.53 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter
    USS Porter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT