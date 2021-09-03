210309-N-BM428-0043 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2021) Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Juan Vargas fills a meteorological balloon with helium on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) for ballistic missile defense calibration, March 9, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

