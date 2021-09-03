PSAB F-16 Fighting Falcons hot refuel at AUAB for ACE capstone event

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, undergo a hot refueling operation performed by Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 1, 2021. The F-16s received fuel with their engines still running in order to rapidly redeploy back into U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility during the Air Forces Central Agile Combat Employment capstone event. The capstone event enhanced theater ACE competencies, validating operational capabilities and command and control while simultaneously strengthening joint and regional partnerships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

