PSAB F-16 Fighting Falcons hot refuel at AUAB for ACE capstone event

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, undergo a hot refueling operation performed by Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 2, 2021. The F-16s received fuel with their engines still running in order to rapidly redeploy back into U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

