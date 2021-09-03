Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB F-16 Fighting Falcons hot refuel at AUAB for ACE capstone event [Image 19 of 21]

    PSAB F-16 Fighting Falcons hot refuel at AUAB for ACE capstone event

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, undergo a hot refueling operation performed by Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 2, 2021. The F-16s received fuel with their engines still running in order to rapidly redeploy back into U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Qatar
    F-16
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB

