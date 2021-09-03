PSAB F-16 Fighting Falcons hot refuel at AUAB for ACE capstone event

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, undergo a hot refueling operation performed by Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 2, 2021. The F-16s received fuel with their engines still running in order to rapidly redeploy back into U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 09:31
|Photo ID:
|6548576
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-RV963-1300
|Resolution:
|7853x4417
|Size:
|14.07 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
